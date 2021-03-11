



ISRO Gaganyaan mission astronauts have almost completed their training in Russia, according to a report filed by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh





ISRO Gaganyaan mission astronauts, who have been undergoing training in Russia, have almost completed training activities, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Atomic Energy and Space, Government of India in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The first unmanned mission of the Gaganyaan programme is scheduled to be held in December 2021, and the second unmanned flight in 2022-23, which will then be followed by the human spaceflight demonstration.





As of now, major modules such as survival training (snow, water and steppe), parabolic flights, theoretical classes on orbital mechanics, Astro-navigation and some Soyuz systems have been completed, said the minister in a statement. Four Indian astronauts are currently undergoing training in Russia for the mission.





Some Initiatives Undertaken by the Government of India to Support ISRO Gaganyaan Mission





An expert team has been constituted to define the training curriculum.

The preliminary design of the ISRO Gaganyaan system has been completed.

Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) has been signed with the Indian Air Force for crew management activities for the Indian human space flight programme, seven DRDO laboratories for the design and development of human-centric products; and academic institutes for the development of the microgravity payloads.

Human-Centric Products such as preliminary design review of various human-centric systems such as space food and potable water, crew health monitoring system, emergency survival kit, and crew medical kit, among others has been completed.

The hardware realization is in an advanced stage for ground test and first unmanned mission.

Qualification tests of liquid engines as part of human rating of launch vehicle have commenced, according to a PIB statement.





The minister also highlighted the efforts of the Government in providing a level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services by providing them access to ISRO facilities to give them opportunities in selected areas of planetary exploration, outer space travel, and so on.







