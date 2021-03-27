



The multinational military exercise is likely to be held in September-October in Pakistan





Amid speculation over India's participation in a forthcoming multinational military exercise in Pakistan, the Indian Army today said it has not yet received any proposal in this regard.





The multinational military exercise will be organised in Pakistan by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), of which India is a member.





Since last week, there was speculation whether or not the Indian Army would participate in this wargame exercise named 'Pabbi-Antiterror-2021'.





"We have not yet received any proposal for participation in the SCO exercise that will be held in Pakistan," a senior Indian Army officer told India Today TV.





The exercise is scheduled to be held in September-October this year in Pabbi, Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.





Meanwhile, media reports in Pakistan on Friday suggested that Pakistan has not yet decided whether it would invite India for the multinational military exercise or not.





Quoting anonymous military officials, Pakistani English daily The Dawn reported "no decision has been made to invite Indian troops" for the military exercise.





In the past, Pakistan, China and India have taken part in multinational military exercises. However, last year, India did not send troops for the SCO military exercise where both China and Pakistan were present.





This was in the aftermath of the Ladakh border crisis with China.





The SCO is an economic and security bloc in which India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017. Its founding members included China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.







