Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the COVID-19 on Saturday, country's health minister Faisal Sultan announced in a tweet. He is self isolating at home, the health minister also said on Twitter.





This comes two days after the country's premiere received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is currently in its first phase in the country. "Prime Minister Imran Khan was vaccinated today. On the occasion, the he appealed to the nation to ensure full implementation of SOPs in view of the third wave of the pandemic," his office had tweeted.





Along with many countries in the world, Pakistan is also witnessing a sharp rise in the daily COVID-19 cases.







