



China and India are friends and partners, not threats and opponent, said Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a Sunday press conference, noting that facts have proved that one-sided confrontation won't solve the problem, and peaceful negotiation is the way out.





The similar situations faced by China and India mean the two share the same or likeminded stances toward many major issues, which makes China and India friends and partners, not threats and opponents, said Wang, when asked to comment on the border clash between the two countries last year.





Wang said that the border issue is a historical problem, and doesn't represent the entirety of bilateral relations. "The rights and wrongs of last year's border clash are very clear; and the successes and failures are very obvious," said the minister, noting that unilateral confrontation solves no problems, and peaceful negotiation is the way out.





China insists on solving the border conflict through dialogue and negotiation, and its will to safeguard its own sovereignty is also firm, said Wang, urging India to meet China halfway.





On February 20, the 10th round of China-India corps commander-level meetings was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point, according to the Chinese Defence Ministry.





The ministry said the two sides "positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops" in the Pangong Tso Lake area, noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for the resolution of remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector.







