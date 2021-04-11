



The key focus will be early disengagement in other areas of Eastern Ladakh like hots springs, Gogra, and Depsang plains





New Delhi: The 11th round of India China military talks is expected to happen this Friday (April 9).





Both countries were able to achieve complete disengagement at Pangong lake in February.





Last week in response to a question, the spokesperson of India's external affairs minister said, "hope that the Chinese side will work with us to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest."





The spokesperson added that this "would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in Eastern Ladakh" as that "alone will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquillity and provide conditions for the progress of our bilateral relationship."





Last year saw Chinese aggression at the Line of actual control in eastern Ladakh, including at the Galwan in which India lost 20 of its soldiers. Since then the ties between the two countries remain strained.





New Delhi has even taken measures to cut down investments from China.





The 10th round of India, China military talks happened in February, post complete disengagement at the Pangong Lake.





The same month saw telephonic talks between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese FM Wang Yi. During the talks, both sides decided to establish a hotline for "timely communication".







