



Hifazat-e Islam's Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque who incited madrasa students to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka was allegedly planning to overthrow the Hasina government and seize power with support from Opposition BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan.





The hard line Islamist leader, who is on remand, divulged the information along with other shocking revelations during interrogation, sources from Dhaka told ET. He has divulged that Hefazat carried out the mayhem last month in consultation with senior BNP leaders. Funds were received from Pakistan and Mamunul has been in touch with Bangladeshi origin Mujahideen who fought in Afghanistan.





Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police remanded Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque in custody for seven days on Monday, the day after his arrest.





A lot of new information is coming out during the interrogation. Mamunul's personal life is full of inconsistencies. Married three times, while only one has been registered on papers. Other two don’t exist in documents.





In the meantime, a lot of documentary evidence has also come into the hands of the police.





According to police documents, sabotage was planned across the country a month before Modi's visit to Dhaka. Temples, Awami League offices and government offices were ordered to be set on fire. And the money to carry out sabotage came primarily from Pakistan. Some Bangladeshi expatriates from the United States and the United Kingdom sent money for anti-government rallies and movements.





Hathazari Madrasa Amir Allama Junaid Babungari used to keep in touch with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. After Khaleda Zia fell ill, the Babu Nagari & Mamunul duo got in touch with her son Tareque Rahman who is in exile in London. Tareque played a major role in finalising all anti-government protests.





Hefazat-BNP communication, Detectives are investigating whether a case can be filed against Khaleda Zia and others in the case of mayhem created by Hefazat in 2013.







