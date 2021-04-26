



The EU is coming forward to help India almost a year after India stepped up to help the struggling countries last year





With the intention to help India during a surge of coronavirus cases, the European Union is preparing to send rapid assistance to the South Asian country on a priority basis, the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.





"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," she tweeted. "The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance via the EU civil protection mechanism."





The tweet has come as India is coping with oxygen shortage as the country recorded 3,49,691 new Coronavirus infections and 2,767 daily new fatalities on Sunday morning.





EU commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic said oxygen and medicine contributions were already being coordinated from member states.





German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also announced that her government will be preparing emergency aid for India. However, there has been no clarification as to what will be offered by Germany in the aid package.





In addition to EU Chief and Germany, several other countries have also hinted at helping India out of the crisis — namely Australia, Russia, US, UK, Pakistan, Singapore, France among others.







