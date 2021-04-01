



National aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced that it recorded revenue in excess of Rs 22,700 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the 2020-21 financial year which ended Wednesday.





This “in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected company’s operations and disrupted the supply chain (both within and outside the country),” the public sector undertaking said in a statement.





R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL attributed the financial figures to HAL securing the largest-ever defence contract of 83 TEJAS MK-IA by an Indian company. “This helped the company surpass the order book position in excess of Rs 80,000 crores,” he highlighted.





During the same time, HAL produced 41 new helicopters/aircraft, 102 new engines, overhaul of 198 aircraft/helicopters and 506 engines. In comparison to that of the previous fiscal, HAL added, that a revenue growth of around 6 per cent was observed this year.







