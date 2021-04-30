



First US emergency aid arrives in India amid second wave





New Delhi: As India battles a second surge of COVID-19, several countries have come New Delhi's aid.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under immense criticism for the vaccine diplomacy and many questioned the need, while stating that he should have catered to India's need first.





Several officials said that India's gestures towards the international community to fight the pandemic in the early days has paid off. All major countries like the US, Germany, South Korea, Japan, EU, Russia and even China have been helping India at this hour of crisis.





Since the outbreak of the second wave, the phone lines have been busy. National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval has been instrumental in working the phone lines, following which help has poured in from various quarters. Earlier this week, US President, Joe Biden said that the US stands by India as the latter stood by Washington during the first wave last year.





On Wednesday during a conversation with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin solidarity with the people and government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin and noted that the prompt Russian support to India was a symbol of our enduring partnership.





During the first wave, India supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US, Europe and over 100 other countries. India had also supplied 6.5 crore vaccines to 93 countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa.





The global community has been rushing in much-needed life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders and machinery that India needs to combat the massive surge.





US President Joe Biden, who spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, has said that his country is sending immediately a whole series of help that India needs, including providing for those Remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this.





Britain on Wednesday confirmed that following the first tranche of vital medical equipment a further 400 oxygen concentrators will be sent to India over the course of Wednesday and Thursday to help the country meet an overwhelming demand amid a "horrific" second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced to provide 10 million dollars to India to support its fight against the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic.





Singapore said on Wednesday that it has sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support India's Covid-19 pandemic response.





UK helping India with British science as it buys 60 million more doses of vaccines





China's Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong said that Chinese medical suppliers were working overtime on orders from India, at least 25000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. "Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process," Sun tweeted.





South Korea has said that it will provide India with oxygen concentrators, Covid-19 diagnostic kits and other aid items.





New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday that her country will give 1 million NZ dollars (about USD 7,20,365) to the Red Cross to assist India in Covid fight.





The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) is working directly with the local Indian Red Cross Society to provide oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and other crucial medical supplies.





Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines and other essential medical items landed in India. "The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti #COVID19 cooperation," said Nikolay Kudashev, Ambassador of Russia to India.







