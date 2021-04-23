



The Indian armed forces are going all out to assist the nation in fighting back the second wave of Coronavirus cases.





The Indian Air Force deputed the big boys -- C-17 and IL-76 transport aircraft -- to airlift oxygen tankers to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen cylinders.





Two C-17 aircraft ferried two empty Linde cryogenic oxygen containers while the IL 76 airlifted one empty Inox container to Panagarh.





Besides, media reports said that 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany, which will be deployed in static hospitals.





The Base Hospital at the Delhi Cantonment is being converted into a 1000-bed dedicated Covid hospital.







