Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 323, the first unit of the indigenously built ALH MK-III aircraft, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Rajya Mantri Shripad Naik and Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, at INS Hansa, Goa on 19 Apr 21.





Defence Minister (Mos) remarked that commissioning of INAS 323 set yet another milestone in the efforts towards enhancing maritime security and safeguarding maritime interests of the nation, as also embodying the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.





The indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-DHRUV) is a twin engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter in the 5.5 ton weight class. INAS 323 is commanded by Cdr Samik Nundy, an accomplished and experienced ALH pilot with extensive operational experience.





The squadron will operate three state-of-the-art ALH MK-III, a multirole helicopter with Shakti engine manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The Indian Navy had ordered 16 Mk-III to supplement its ageing and depleting fleet of Alouettes (Chetaks) - from HAL.





Technical Feature of ALH MK-III





Shakti Engine (For Dhruv Mk-III & Mk-IV) has 12 % Higher power than its predecessor TM 333 2B2 engine which is fitted in ALH Mk II and MK I versions. Shakti engine is upgraded with Dual centrifugal compressor assembly, Single crystal blades and Dual channel FADEC.





The Mk III version of the ALH has an all glass cockpit and will be used for Search and Rescue, Special Operations and Coastal Surveillance. 16 aircraft are under procurement and the aircraft are being delivered in a phased manner to the Indian Navy.







