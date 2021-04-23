



India is witnessing an unprecedented crisis in the supply of medical oxygen as the number of critical Covid cases is rising exponentially. Several hospitals have put out SOS messages on Twitter asking for help with oxygen supply to save patients. The matter reached the high courts and Supreme Court. The crisis has gained prominence on Twitter and #IndiaNeedsOxygen trended on Pakistan Twitter.





Witnessing the crisis, Pakistan citizens have urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to help India with the supply of oxygen.





On Friday, 25 of the "sickest" Covid-19 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said. A source said "low-pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for the deaths.





Several private hospitals in New Delhi have been struggling to replenish their oxygen supply for the last four days. Some of them have even requested the Delhi government to transfer patients to other healthcare facilities.





Other states have also reported a shortage of medical oxygen, Covid drugs, medicines and Remdesivir jabs.





The Supreme Court on Thursday said it expected the Centre to come out with a “national plan” on supply of oxygen and essential drugs for treatment of infected patients and method and manner of vaccination against the disease.





While the top court 'Suo Motu' (on its own) took note of the “grim” situation in the country and the havoc caused due to shortage of oxygen cylinders in hospitals, the Delhi High Court observed, "We all know that this country is being run by God," a day after it came down heavily on the Centre over the Covid-19 management.







