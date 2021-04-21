



Giving in to TLP’s wishes, Pakistan government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National assembly later on Tuesday





While Pakistan is engulfed in chaos and violence, the deadlock between the government and recently proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) over the ongoing protests is still continued even as both sides met for the third time. The banned party has put forth five key demands including the resignation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, expelling French ambassador to Pakistan, the release of TLP leader Syed Saad Hussain Rizvi and other workers.





Even though the government initially rejected TLP’s demand and halted the talks, Rashid later announced on April 20 that the government will be presenting a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National assembly later in the day. He released a video statement elaborating that the decision was taken after the talks with TLP.





"After long negotiations between government of Pakistan and the TLP, this has been agreed that we will table a resolution in parliament today to expel French ambassador," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said in a video recorded statement.





The Monday’s session of the National Assembly of Pakistan was adjourned to resume talks on April 22 but after Rashid’s statement, the schedule was again changed to meet at 3 PM on April 20. "Talks with the party will continue," Pakistan Interior Minister said.





As per reports, the third round of talks between the Pakistan government and TLP began on April 19 but they were stalled as the government initially rejected the other side’s demands of Rashid’s resignation and the French envoy’s expulsion. Pakistan government delegation reportedly included Rashid, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and senior officials of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).





11 Abducted Police Officers Released By TLP





Earlier on Monday, officials said that 11 Pakistani police officers have been released after they were seized by supporters of the radical Islamist group during their campaign to get the French ambassador expelled. As the nation has been rocked with several days of anti-French protests, the officers were reportedly grabbed as hostages on April 18 by the supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during violent demonstrations in Lahore.





Further pushing the country into chaos, the Pakistan police on April 18 had even opened fire at the protesting crowd in Lahore. The Pakistani government on April 14 banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose leader, Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador. As per reports, Rizvi was detained for hours after making his demands promoting anti-French sentiments and bringing thousands of TLP supporters to the streets across the nation. This triggered his supporters to flood the streets and demonstrate violently.







