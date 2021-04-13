



Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, including 18 fighter jets and four bombers, the island's defence ministry said.





That was the largest daily incursion since Taiwan's defence ministry started to report Chinese Air Force activities in Taiwan's ADIZ last year.





Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.







