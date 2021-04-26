



White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US was working "round the clock" to help India drag itself out of the situation





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday pledged support to India as it battled the latest spike in the number of Covid infections. Sullivan said that US was "deeply concerned" about the latest Covid outbreak in India and that it was working "round the clock" to help India drag itself out of the situation.





"The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic," tweeted Sullivan.





"Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," tweeted Antony Blinken





Reuters quoted a White House spokesperson to say that US was planning to quickly deploy additional support to Indian government.





"We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.







