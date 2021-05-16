



New Delhi: 110 Medical cadets, including 21 female cadets, of the 55th (C3) batch of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) were commissioned as Medical Officers into the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) on 15th May 2021. The Passing Out Parade for commissioning AFMC Medical Cadets had to be called off for the first time since 1982 due to the prevailing Covid 19 restrictions.





The Medical Cadets were commissioned by Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani, PVSM, Commandant AFMC, in a brief but impressive ceremony at AFMC. 94 Cadets were commissioned into the Army, 10 in the Indian Air Force, and six in the Indian Navy. The newly commissioned medical officers were administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India by Col AK Shakya, Col Training, AFMC.





In his commissioning address, Gen Naithani congratulated the newly commissioned officers for joining the AFMS which is the finest integrated medical organization in the country. He complimented the parents of the students for the success of their children. He stated that C3 batch has the unique distinction of having the entire batch that entered AFMC in 2016 graduating together with 100% success, which by itself is the best tribute to the teachers at AFMC. He reminded the graduating batch that they were joining the medical profession at a time when the country was passing through a difficult phase. He exhorted them to put their knowledge and skills acquired at AFMC to provide the best possible care to their patients as they join the Nation's battle against Covid 19 as COVID warriors. He expressed confidence that, given their academic rigor and training, the newly commissioned Medical Officers would always measure up to the highest standards expected from military doctors.





Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani , himself a distinguished alumnus from the 17Th (Q)batch of the college, also awarded trophies, medals and prizes to medical cadets for outstanding achievements in academics and all-round performance. The President's Gold Medal for the best all-round out graduating cadet as well as the Kalinga Trophy and the DGAFMS gold medal for best academic record during the MBBS course were awarded to Medical Cadet Vinita Reddy. Medical Cadet Suyash Singh, who was also the College Cadet Captain, received the Maj Gen NDP Karani Trophy for second best overall performance. Medical Cadet Nikita Dutta was awarded the Lt Gen Thapar Gold Medal for topping the Final MBBS examination.





The preparatory period for commissioning of this graduating batch of AFMC has been curtailed to only two weeks against four to five weeks earlier. These two weeks have been utilised completely to give intensive training to specifically prepare these young doctors to work in Covid care settings. The medical cadets have also completed the American Heart Association (AHA) certified course in BLS (Basic Life Support) and ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support). The Medical Officers commissioned today would be leaving immediately to join as interns in 31 Armed Forces Medical Services Hospitals across the country, which are also designated for COVID care of Armed Forces personnel as well as civilians.







