



After Moderna Inc, another Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer, has refused to deliver vaccine doses to Punjab, citing the company’s policy of dealing directly with the central government.





State Nodal Officer for vaccination Vikas Garg said Pfizer in its communication has said that the company was working with federal governments across the world to supply its Covid-19 vaccine for use in national immunisation programs.





“Our supply agreements at this time are with national governments and supra-national organisations with allocation of doses and implementation within the country being a decision that governments take based on relevant health authority guidance. This approach Pfizer has followed across the world,” according to the company’s letter issued on Monday.





The Punjab government had approached various vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, to ensure early inoculation in the state.







