BEML Limited, one of the leading public sectors under Ministry of Defence, Gol, has rolled out the first prototype of Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mk-II, built on BEML TATRA 6x6 an ‘Atmanirbhar’ product, developed through TOT from R&DE Engineers, DRDO.





BEML signed LAToT during the ‘Bandhan’ event in presence of Hon’ble Raksha Mantri during DEFEXPO 2020 and is executing the project by partnering with number of MSMEs.





Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment MK-II developed by R&DE (Engineers) would greatly benefit Indian army to mark/fence minefields. The MK-II is designed for marking the mine fields at faster rate, semi-automatically with minimal human intervention.





The equipment is capable of marking/fencing at a minimum rate of 1.2 km/hr with inter-picket spacing of 15 m. The system has capability to place the pickets at 10 — 35 meters spacing in the step of 5 m. The picket can be driven to a maximum depth of 450 mm by this system.





MMME MKC-II system is designed to operate in plains of Punjab, as well as semi-desert & desert of Rajasthan, in all weather conditions. The system can store 500 numbers of pickets and polypropylene rope of 15 km in length.





The main sub systems which are to be integrated on to the vehicle are Carrier vehicle, Mechanical sub system, Pneumatic sub system, Electrical sub system and Electronic sub system with selected sub-vendors. Sourcing of subsystem from industries established during development phase is being followed by BEML. The superstructure is being built by sub-vendors and supplying to Accurate Group for integration onto BEML HMV.





On this occasion, Rajasekhar said, “We are proud to be a partner with this project in our quest to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’. The equipment will greatly benefit the Indian Army during operations. I am sure that this project would be the harbinger for many more projects to come”.





BEML is expected to receive the orders of more than 55 systems from MoD after the successful trial evaluation.







