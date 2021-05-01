



Boeing to give $10m Covid aid to India New Delhi: American aerospace major Boeing has announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India to help fight the pandemic surge here. It says the assistance will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling Covid-19.





Boeing has given its employees an opportunity to donate personally to charitable organisations supporting Covid relief in India and says it will match monetary donations dollar for dollar, extending the reach of help being provided to the Indian people as part of the ‘Boeing gift match program’. The Boeing team in India comprises 3,000 employees.







