New Delhi: As retired and serving Army men continue to help the countrymen to tackle the COVID-19 surge, the Indian Army on Wednesday assured the nation that the deployment of military medical professionals has been deliberated at the highest level and that there is no dilution in the operation prepared of Indian Armed Force along both northern and western borders.





Army’s clarification came after various media reports indicated that deployment of Army medical assents in various COVID-19 hospitals has adversely affected the operational efficiency of the force.





Notably, to assist in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army has contributed by deploying its doctors and trained Army paramedics at various hospitals across the country to assist in providing timely and critical care to Covid patients.





Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 and discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management.





The Army chief informed the prime minister that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments. He also briefed PM Modi that Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.







