HAL manufactures the Dornier 228 aircraft at its facility in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh





A Dornier transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was involved in a minor accident earlier today. According to initial inputs, the aircraft caught fire upon landing at the main runway of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday evening.





Dornier 228 is a twin-turboprop aircraft that can accommodate 17 passengers and two pilots





The IAF, in a statement, said the crew and the aircraft are safe. Further investigations would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident, the statement went on to say.





Sources said that a fire was observed on the wheel of the IAF Dornier 228. The airport's rescue and fire fighting services reached the site and extinguished the fire on the wheel of the turboprop airliner, added sources.





