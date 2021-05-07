



The Indian Army wants to procure 350 light tanks and has issued a request for information (RFI) to start the procurement process





Aside of new generation Combat Vehicle Platforms, the contract should include Transfer of Technology. It will cover Performance Based Logistics, niche Technologies, Engineering Support Package, and other Maintenance and Training requirements, as well also Delivery Schedule.





The Light Tank is planned to be procured under the ‘Make-in-India’ ethos and spirit of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) – 2020, as per the RFI released on April 22.





The Army wants a modular and upgradable light tank with adequate firepower, protection, surveillance and communication capabilities as well as the versatility to execute operations in varying terrain conditions. Its combat weight should not exceed 25 tons.





The tank should be able to carry multiple weapons for anti-aircraft and ground role with different calibre assisted with Remote Control Weapon Station; and Modern Advance Multipurpose ‘Smart Munitions’ with Gun tube launched anti-tank guided missiles. It should have the ability to defeat tanks, UAVs and soft skinned vehicles. It should have Automotive and Gun Control System and any other system/ sub-system which enhances the operational and employability of the platform; and High Detection Recognition and Identification Ranges with thermal night fighting capability.





In terms of Electronic Warfare, the tank must have Offensive and defensive electronic countermeasures (ECM) and counter-countermeasures (ECCM). It should be equipped with anti-drone capability and UAV jammers.





The RFI says, “The Government of India, Ministry of Defence, is desirous of acquiring Comprehensive Technologies including detailed design manufacturing know-how of the Light Tank platform being offered.” “The Indian Development Agency will retain the ownership of the design and technologies for the platform to ensure achievement of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The vendors are required to identify each system/sub-system in the platform offered and provide information on the categories of ToT offered,” it further stated.





The last date to submit the RFIs is June 18, 2021.







