



In this COVID-19 pandemic, one thing has become common. Help in all forms is coming from all directions to India. Some people are giving food, some are providing medicines, some are donating money, some are fulfilling the need of oxygen etc. Some people staying abroad are either helping the people of that country or sending help to India. One couple Dr Ketan Pande and Dr Sonali Pande, both well-known Orthopaedic surgeons are working in Brunei have sent 600 jumbo Oxygen cylinders to India. Both Dr Ketan and Dr Sonali are from Nagpur, who some years ago shifted abroad. Considering the shortage of oxygen and the struggle of hospitals to procure those, the couple’s contribution is much valuable. The oxygen supply agencies are too struggling to supply the oxygen.





Under the patronage of the High Commission of India in Brunei Darussalam, the Indian diaspora has collected voluntary contributions from its nationals in Brunei Darussalam. Dr Sonali and Dr Ketan Pande, both from Nagpur are working in Brunei as consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons for last 15 years. Both are part of core team of four, leading this project. In one week, Indian diaspora from Brunei have raised 3,50,000 pounds in cash and are working on list of priority items indicated by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The oxygen cylinders are being sent to Indian Red Cross Society. The contributions were made by individuals as well as under the various socio-cultural organisations of Indians in Brunei Darussalam.





The first batch carrying 600 jumbo oxygen cylinders has arrived in India. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa has brought these cylinders. The cylinders will carry approximately 29,000 litres of oxygen weighing 30,000 kg and loaded on 34 pallets. This is being done under the ongoing Operation Samudra Setu – II launched by the Indian Navy to carry oxygen containers and other medial supplies using 5 warships to aid the Government in tackling the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Agencies



