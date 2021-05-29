



The Southern Naval Command deployed INS Shardul in an effort to extend its support in the fight against the COVID-19 in the country





On Thursday INS Shardul of the Southern Naval Command entered Kochi to disembark four International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) containers. These ISO containers were carrying 80 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).





The ship after entering Kochi berthed at ICTT, Vallarpadam under Cochin Port Trust, and oxygen containers which were disembarked at the port have been handed over to the state government.





The mission was part of the Operation Samudra Setu II which was launched by the Indian Navy for the shipment of the medical Oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and other medical equipment from various countries in the Indian Ocean Region as well as the Persian Gulf, which countries were sending to help India fight the surge in COVID cases.





What is Op Samudra Setu?





It has been launched by the Indian Navy, which has deployed frontline warships including destroyers, frigates, tankers and amphibious ships. This operation is part of the multiple lines of efforts which are being carried out by the government and the Indian Navy for supplementing Oxygen requirement across the country.





INS Shardul’s Missions





It embarked 270 Metric Tonnes (MT) of LMO from Kuwait and UAE and 11 ISO) containers, 1200 Oxygen cylinders as well as two semi-trailers.





According to the Indian Navy INS Shardul reached New Mangalore Port on May 25, 2021, and off loaded 190 MT of LMO which comprised two semi-trailers and 1200 Oxygen cylinders and seven ISO containers.





More About INS Shardul





It is an amphibious ship which is capable of carrying troops, armoured tanks, vehicles and armament for amphibious operations.





It has a versatile platform and has the capability of undertaking Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.





It has been actively participating in several humanitarian relief operations carried out by the Indian Navy and is attached to the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy based at Kochi.





It has carried a consignment of 600 MT of rice to Antsiranana, Madagascar as humanitarian aid last year in March and had played a role in the repatriation of the Indians citizens from Iran in June 2020, under Operation Samudra Setu I.







