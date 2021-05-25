



Pfizer said that it would supply vaccine doses directly to the central governments of other countries





US pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Monday said that it was presently holding discussions with the Indian government and was hopeful to bring its supply of Covid-19 vaccine to the country soon.





“Pfizer’s discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country," the company said in a statement.





As reports of the company refusing to deal with local governments for vaccine supply continues to do rounds, Pfizer clarified that it would supply vaccine doses directly to the central governments and supra-national organisations for the deployment of its vaccine to other countries.





It also said that the allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country was a decision for the local governments.







