The filling stations were loaded into the IAF planes in Germany, they have landed at Hindon airport

Indian Red Cross Society will soon receive OxyTruck mobile oxygen filling stations, produced by Collins Aerospace unit in Lübeck, Germany. The US based defence manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp. which is the parent company of Collins Aerospace is retrofitting these OxyTruck mobile oxygen filling stations, which have the capability to transport approximately 270,000 liters of oxygen.





These have already landed at the Hindan Air Force Station, and will be handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society which will then hand them to the hospitals to be connected to hospital oxygen supply lines and help fill portable oxygen cylinders.





These are normally used by military forces for filing aircraft oxygen systems, and now after retrofitting, these trucks which have been modified for civil use have been transported from Germany to India by the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Samit Ray, Regional Director Government Affairs South East Asia, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, says, “Raytheon Technologies, with the support of Collins Aerospace, is providing OxyTruck mobile oxygen filling stations. The filling stations were loaded into the Indian Air Force planes in Germany and they have just landed at Hindon airport. We are unloading the trucks here today and we will be handing them over to the Red Cross Society shortly.”





“We feel responsible and happy to do our part and contribute towards managing the current COVID-19 situation in India. We hope that with this contribution, together with our recent donations of PPEs, oxygen concentrators and financial help can provide some relief to the people who need them most,” he added.





According to an official note issued by the parent company, Troy Brunk, president of Interiors for Collins Aerospace has said: “This is just one immediate way we can help make a meaningful difference in this crisis.”





Par Wadhawan, Managing Director and Site Lead of Collins Aerospace, Bengaluru, says, “In this hour of crisis, our company is demonstrating its support of our employees, customers and vendors across India. In addition to the OxyTruck donation, Collins Aerospace has provided significant charitable cash donations to local organizations in need.”

Image: Raytheon Technologies





What more has Raytheon Technologies and its businesses donated?





According to the company note, around 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment, and funding for 1,000 oxygen concentrators. And, also, making financial contributions to local relief organizations.





The US based company in an effort to help non-profits supporting COVID-19 relief work in India has decided to match employee donations.







