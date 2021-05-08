Kazan Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear submarine





Russia’s most potent nuclear powered submarine, Kazan, the lead vessel of the Yasen-M project was today inducted into its Navy.





The Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear submarines can carry carry Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles. It can also be equipped with the Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic missiles.





The induction ceremony of the fourth-generation submarine took place at Severodvinsk at the Sevmash enterprise. The vessel received acceptance certificate from the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, on May 5. On March 19, Evmenov said the Navy will receive three nuclear submarines - Knyaz Oleg (Borei-A), Kazan (Yasen) and Novosibirsk (Yasen) - in 2021.





The Navy’s Yasen-class vessels are built by St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. Based on the Akula-class and Alfa-class, it is projected to replace Russia's Soviet-era nuclear attack submarines.





Kazan completed state trials with the launch of Oniks anti-ship cruise missile in the White Sea in December 2020. The vessel entered the final trial stage with its regular crew and commissioning team onboard on November 21. During one of its tests, the vessel fired a Kalibr cruise missile that hit its target over 1000km away.





TASS



