



Davinder Singh was arrested along with two Hizbul terrorists on January 11, 2020.





The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday dismissed DSP Davinder Singh from service with "immediate effect". DSP Davinder Singh was caught red-handed aiding terrorists in Kashmir, was arrested and later suspended.





An order issued by the J&K government said, "The Lieutenant Governor (LG) is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available, that activities of Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (under suspension) are such as to warrant his dismissal from service."





The order added that the LG is also "satisfied" that "in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry" in the case involving DSP Davinder Singh.





"Accordingly, the LG herby dismisses (DSP) Davinder Singh from service with immediate effect."









DSP Davinder Singh has been booked for his alleged terror links by the Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





He was arrested on January 11 last year along with Naveed Babu, Rather and Mir, an advocate, when their car was intercepted by Jammu and Kashmir police near Qazigund on the national highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.





A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, three pistols and a cache of ammunition and explosives. The NIA took over the case on January 17.





The investigation found that Davinder Singh, in an apparent bid to shield Naveed Babu, had shifted him along with the advocate to Jammu and arranged safe shelter for them in the city in February last year.





The NIA has alleged that he used his own vehicle for the movement of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and also assured them help in procuring weapons.







