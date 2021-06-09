



Amity Scientist develops concept on 'AI-Based detection of a person based on physiological parameter’: bags First prize in Dare to Dream 2.0 innovation contest organized by DRDO





Ministry of Defence, DRDO launched a Dare to Dream 2.0 innovation contest under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in August 2020 wherein participants were invited to submit innovative ideas on emerging technologies to promote the individuals & start-ups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies. Entries to the contest closed on 15th November 2020 and the results were declared recently.





Dr Shivani Verma of Amity Institute of Space Science & Technology (AISST) submitted an innovative concept 'AI-Based detection of a person based on physiological parameters' based on the Identification of a person using physiological parameters with an innovative way of data & information fusion. The concept was submitted under the Life Science Technology Domain which bagged the first prize of Rs 5 lakh in the Individual category, in the contest among 60 contenders.





With the development of contemporary society, the requirement of effective authentication and human identity recognition becomes higher and higher. Biometric recognition systems by and large are being used for security purpose and identification. However, sometimes it may not be possible to use a contact-based biological identification system like a fingerprint, iris scan etc. Face recognition, being contactless, is being used intelligently to identify a person in a crowd or otherwise, however, most of the times the person miscreants/terrorists have their face covered to a large extent leaving only the eye area open making recognition virtually difficult or impossible / or have a large false alarm.





Amity Scientist, Dr Verma under the guidance of Dr M.S. Prasad, Director (AISST) has developed an intelligent inferencing recognition system based on physiological parameters of a person with built-in high accuracy of recognition. It is an Innovative solution considering the fusion of parameters such as Skeletal data, Gait, Occluded face recognition and movement parameters wherein even if the person is moving in a dark space his identity can be identified. Any type of disguise, be it a deliberate limp, covering the face or manipulating fingerprints won’t help the anti-social elements to escape. This would be a very accurate inferencing approach for identifying a person by Intelligence agencies, Defence Organisations, Police and other such organisations.





According to Dr Verma, “now Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme executed by DRDO has asked details of the project proposal for consideration for further development support of the idea into technology grant-in-aid, as per TDF scheme within 04 weeks and once approved, DRDO will provide 90 per cent grant-in-aid on accelerated technology development or project value of up to Rupees 10 crore in 24 months period”. For this, Dr Verma has already initiated her process of registering a Start-up under Amity Incubation Centre and hopes to complete this project within the set timeline.







