DRDO developed Quick-Reaction surface to air missile (QRSAM) is being manufactured by BEL

Bharat Electronics' (BEL) continues to impress with a 9% YoY topline growth and 150bps YoY standalone EBITDA margin expansion for FY21 - a year with a near lost Q1FY21 (revenues declined 20% YoY in Q1FY21) on account of the pandemic. There has been a working capital release of Rs 23bn for FY21, driven by Rs 28bn of H2FY21 working capital release - another remarkable statistic. To add to the achievements, order acquired has been Rs 152bn (~Rs54bn for Q4FY21), thereby maintaining a healthy book to bill of 3.9x on FY21E (standalone) topline of ~ Rs140bn. BEL's performance continues to stand out (execution + margin + orderbook visibility) within listed DPSU space. We continue to maintain BUY with a revised target of Rs177 (Rs153 earlier)

- FY21 order inflow at Rs152bn. The FY22 order pipeline is also quite visible with ~Rs125bn of missile orders to BDL and Rs380bn of TEJAS MK-1A orders to HAL. Q4FY21 witnessed Rs10bn of order inflow from Software defined radio (tactical) for Indian navy. The opportunity from SDR is also significant with BEL already supplying SDR (Naval combat) version and SDR-Air being under evaluation.





- Near-term order opportunities. BEL has already accounted for execution of avionics related to TEJAS MK-2 as HAL has received LoI for the same. Key elements of the avionics package for TEJAS MK-2 include Fly by Wire Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC). Future opportunities include Jammer for TEJAS. Also, Light Utility Helicopter and Light Combat Helicopter may allow sensors (MAWS and counter-measure dispensers along with HMDS) and weapons to significantly augment BEL's avionics revenue.



