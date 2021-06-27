



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a visit to Ladakh from Sunday. The visit will have BRO infrastructure programmes on the key focus





Amid Chinese not disengaging from other areas of the LAC like Gogra and hot springs the visit is planned to eyewitness the current situation. The Chinese forces at the LAC over the last year continue with the build-up increasing the tensions in the region. Last week refusing to defuse the situation, the Chinese foreign ministry blamed India for the tension. The ministry of external affairs over the report commented that “It is well recognized that it has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the Western Sector.” He also said that Chinese are just trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas.





The 22nd round of diplomatic level talks on Friday, Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination both sides decided to hold the 12th round of military-level talks which the MEA. During the talks it was said that it should be focused on achieving “complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector.”







