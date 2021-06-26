



EAM told UN Security council that a durable peace in Afghanistan requires a genuine double peace, that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. He added that it required harmonising the interests of all, both within and around that country.





Addressing UN Security council on Tuesday, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar called for a permanent ceasefire to ensure reduction in violence in Afghanistan. He asserted zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.





In an indirect reference to Pakistan, he added that for enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted. He went on to say that there needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including its cross-border one.





He added that it was equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country. He said that those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable.





Additionally, India has provided $650-750 million in humanitarian and economic aid to Afghanistan, making it the largest regional provider of aid. It created transportation link that bypass Pakistan, helping it to reduce Afghanistan’s dependency on Pakistan.





A Memorandum Of Understanding was also signed with the government of Afghanistan. In fact, good amount of supplies like, monetary assistance of 75000 metric terms, food and shelter requirements are sent with recognized AIR TRADE CORRIDORS. In order to fight Covid outbreak, Covid-19 vaccinations were also sent to Afghanistan and MADE IN INDIA products will be supplied.







