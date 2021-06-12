MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan





India and Indonesia on Thursday vowed to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership while reviewing the bilateral ties in a wide range of areas.





The review was carried out at a virtual meeting between Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Indonesia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar.





"During the meeting, both leaders reviewed India-Indonesia bilateral relationship, spanning across a wide range of areas," the Ministry of External Affairs said.





It said the two ministers also discussed cooperation on regional issues and in multilateral fora.





"Both leaders expressed commitment to further strengthen India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement.





It said Muraleedharan also thanked the Indonesian government for sending relief materials to India for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.





Defence and security cooperation between India and Indonesia has been on an upward trajectory in the last few years, particularly in the maritime domain.







