About 100 terrorists, including some foreigners, are still active in militancy-hit South Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday. The police is continuing anti-militancy operations in collaboration with other security agencies and the Army, said Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir.





The DIG said terrorists are now planning new attacks by planting landmines (IEDs) at various locations, but the police has been successful in foiling these attempts with the help of intelligence reports. He said the police is always two steps ahead of the elements that are responsible for disturbing the peaceful atmosphere.





Giving the details of an IED planted by terrorists in Tral area of Awantipora, the DIG said that another IED was also diffused in the same area and major tragedies have been averted due to the timely action of police , Army and CRPF. Jabbar said that after receiving specific inputs regarding the landmines planted by terrorists, a major operation was launched in time and both the IEDs were diffused.





The DIG admitted that the vested elements in Southern Kashmir are still active and they are carrying out recruitment of Kashmiri Youth in militant ranks. While there are about 100 terrorists active in Southern Kashmir, some top terrorists have been killed in the recent anti-militancy operations. The police said it is giving a chance of surrender to Kashmiri terrorists.







