Israeli Iron Dome defence system (L) and America's Dynetics air defence system





A mobile ground-based weapon system designed to acquire, track, engage and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, cruise missiles, and rockets, artillery and mortars has been unveiled by Dynetics (located at Huntsville, Alabama, United States), a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos.





Offering protection against similar threats as the ‘Iron Dome,’ the ‘Enduring Shield’ system should prove a direct competitor to the famed Israel-developed system which has also been purchased by the U.S. Army.





Derived from Dynetics technology and modified around previous Army science and technology programs, the Enduring Shield solution has been bid to meet the Army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 program needs. In creating Enduring Shield, Dynetics redesigned the launcher, created cost efficiencies, reduced complexity and refined capabilities.





Enduring Shield is capable of firing a range of missiles while providing current and future growth capabilities.





The system offers a 360-degree envelope with the ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously. It can be fully integrated with the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System, and offers both cyber resiliency and electronic warfare protections, according to the company’s announcement.







