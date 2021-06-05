



Three children were killed and two wounded on Thursday after they mistook a hand grenade for a toy in southwestern Pakistan, police said.





The children, aged between 10 and 14 years old, found the grenade at a graveyard in the city of Quetta, Javed Qamar, a senior police official said.





It "exploded while they were playing with it," he said, adding that the condition of the two wounded children was serious.





Azhar Ikram, another senior police official, confirmed the incident.





Dozens of children have died, mostly in north western Pakistan, while playing with grenades, many of which found their way into the country from neighbouring Afghanistan after the Soviet invasion in 1979.







