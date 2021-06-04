INS Tarkash, the Indian Navy warship, was received by Saudi Port





As part of India’s Operation Samudra Setu-II (Ocean Bridge), INS Tarkash, an Indian Navy warship, called at Dammam Port on June 2, to take on medical equipment in support of India’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Operation Samudra Setu-II was launched by the Indian Navy for shipment of medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries to help India in its fight against the pandemic. The ship was received by Saudi Port and Customs authorities and officials from the Indian Embassy.





According to a press release by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, in India’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, many companies having presence in Saudi Arabia have come forth to support the nation in overcoming the challenges posed by the second wave. This was evident in the latest such consignment, which was sent by INS Tarkash on Wednesday.





“We thankfully acknowledge the contributions by Elfit Arabia, for 200 filled oxygen cylinders; Lulu Hypermarkets for 100 oxygen cylinders; and Shapoorji Pallonji Group for 50 oxygen concentrators,” said Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.





“We also thank the government of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco for 60 MTs of liquid medical oxygen sent on May 30 and continuing deliveries of oxygen and other medical supplies over the next few months. The latest shipment brings to a total of 300 MT of liquid oxygen, 6,360 oxygen cylinders and 250 oxygen concentrators, which have so far been sent from Saudi Arabia to India,” he said.





“These gestures represent not only the level of cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia at the governmental level but also the depth of people to people ties. India and Saudi Arabia have shown exemplary coordination and support for each other against the COVID-19 pandemic. Our strong bilateral cooperation was evident last year, through continued supply of medicines and vaccines, resumption of duty by Indian health professionals in the Kingdom, repatriation of Indian nationals and maintenance of the trade commitments and supply chains despite the economic slowdown,” Dr. Sayeed added.







