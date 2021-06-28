



The ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in Awantipora area of the district around 11 pm and opened fire on the family.





Earlier this morning, LG Manoj Sinha spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident, briefing him about the ongoing operation. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.





“Pakistan sponsored terrorists kill yet another innocent Kashmiri. SPO of J&K Police Fayaz Ahmad was killed by terrorists outside his house in Bonpora of Hariparigam village in Tral of Pulwama district in South Kashmir," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told CNN-News18.





Kashmir Police tweeted they have cordoned off the area and a search is ongoing.





It has also emerged that the SPO’s son is in the territorial army.





The incident came on a day when terrorists struck an Air Force base in Jammu in the first drone strike on an Indian military installation.





Two Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan.







