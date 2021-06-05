



CRPF convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Chadoora area in Budgam





Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.





There were no casualties in the incident, they said.





The CRPF convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Chadoora area in Budgam. The terrorists opened fire on the convoy in Kralpora, the officials said.







