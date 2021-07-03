



New Delhi: India on Friday once again asked Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai strikes and Pathankot attack to justice.





The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked about the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to retain Pakistan on its "grey list" or list of countries that require increased monitoring.





"As far as terrorism and terror financing is concerned, we have a zero-tolerance policy. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Bagchi said.





He said all countries must take credible action against terrorism including by putting an end to cross border movement of terrorists, ending terrorists safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels.





"In this regard, we call upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and to bring the perpetrators of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to justice," he said.







