



China is building the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra river, President Xi Jinping visited the border with Arunachal Pradesh state of India for the first time





GUWAHATI: Chinese President Xi Jinping reached the Tibet border with India for the first time. India is surprised by this tour. According to the report of the Indian Army and the Border Security Force, Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited Tibet amid the ongoing border dispute with India. It is reported that Jinping visited the city of Nyingchi in China, adjacent to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is part of Tibet. During this, Jinping also inspected the Brahmaputra river. China is building the world’s largest dam here. Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited the strategically important Tibet border town of Nyingchi, adjoining Arunachal Pradesh.





Chinese President Xi Jinping has made an unexpected visit to Tibet amid the ongoing border tensions with India. It is being told that this is Xi Jinping’s first visit to Tibet after assuming power in 2011. Not only this, Xi Jinping also went to see the Brahmaputra river on which China is building the world’s largest dam and India is opposing it. President Xi Jinping arrived at Nyingchi’s airport where he was warmly received by the locals. After this the Chinese President inspected the valley of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries. It is being told that the Chinese President has reached Lhasa, the capital of Tibet at this time.





The Chinese President’s visit to the Arunachal border comes at a time when China has recently started operating a fully electric bullet train for the first time. This bullet train will connect the capital Lhasa and Nyingchi. Its speed is 160 km per hour. Chinese President Xi said some time ago that the new bullet rail line will play an important role in safeguarding border stability. He was pointing towards the Arunachal border with India. Nyingchi is a border town of Tibet located close to Arunachal.





The 435.5-km-long Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway was inaugurated on July 1 ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).The Sichuan–Tibet Railway will be the second railway in Tibet after the Qinghai–Tibet Railway. It will pass through the southeast region of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the most geologically active regions in the world. In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed officials to expedite work on a new railway project connecting Sichuan province with Nyingchi in Tibet. senior Indian Army official at Tezpur Headquarters said that the Union Home Ministry, Defence Ministry as well as the Ministry of External Affairs have kept a close watch on the sudden Chinese President’s sudden inspection of Arunachal and Brahmaputra rivers. All security agencies, including the Indian Air Force and Army, have been asked to keep an eye on him. The President of China has been instructed to keep a close watch on his visit.







