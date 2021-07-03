



Five terrorists associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) were neutralized by the security forces in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama district on Friday. As per the sources, one Army soldier was killed in the encounter and two Jawans were injured. All the bodies have been recovered from the encounter spot along with the increment documents and arms & ammunition:





2 AK-47 1 SLR 2 Pistol 20 Hand Grenades





As per the sources, after receiving information about the presence of militants the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation at Hanjin village in the Rajpora area of the district. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the forces. From the past few weeks, several terrorist attacks have been taking place in Jammu & Kashmir along with drone attacks, due to security has been heightened in the valley.





Indian Army Begins Counter-Drone Training





On Thursday, the Indian Army began counter-drone training for the police in the border areas to carry out drone surveillance along the Line Of Control (LOC). The Jammu and Kashmir police are being trained to handle, identify and counter various types of drones that could bring threats.





NSG & CISF DGs Arrive At IAF's Jammu Airbase





Director General (DG) of the National Security Guard of India (NSG) M A Ganapathy and DG of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) SK Saxena on Wednesday arrived at the Indian Air Force's Jammu Airbase for the investigation of the Jammu Drone attack. After the attack, several massive steps have been taken in the entire bordering area of Pakistan in order to fight the drone menace. A ban has been imposed on the storage, sale, possession, use, and transport of flying machines in the Rajouri area of Jammu. The top brass went directly from the Airport to the police headquarters where a meeting was scheduled with the top officials of Jammu & Kashmir-- ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh along with SSP Chandan Kohli.





Jammu Drone Attack





On the intervening night of June 26-27, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occurred after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area.







