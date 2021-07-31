



New Delhi: India and China have been in the midst of a bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh since April last year. Above: A portion of the Pangong Lake that has been one of the friction points between the two sides.





India and China will hold the 12th Corps Commander-level meet on the Ladakh standoff at 10.30 am tomorrow. The meeting will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The two sides are expected to discuss disengagement from the Hot Springs and Gogra Heights areas in eastern Ladakh, Indian Army sources said.





The added that the Indian side has made it clear that it would agree for de-escalation only if it is simultaneous and withdrawal of troops is equal. Besides this, the measures should address mutual security concerns.





On July 22, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in his recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart agreed that the next round of the military commander-level talks should be convened "at the earliest".





"EAM S Jaishankar met State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi on July 14 in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. The two leaders agreed that the next round of the military commander-level talks should be convened at the earliest," Bagchi had said.





He added that the two sides agreed that India and China should discuss all remaining issues and seek a "mutually acceptable solution".





The spokesperson added that S Jaishankar mentioned that both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation on LAC was not in the interest of either side, and that it was "visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner".







