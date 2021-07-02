



"We have seen some media reports stating that authorities in Sri Lanka declined a request by India to use Sri Lankan airspace for a Joint Military Exercise with a third country. High Commission of India would like to deny these reports as they are factually incorrect," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.





It said that "no such request has been made by India for using the Sri Lankan airspace in the recent past for the purpose of any joint exercise with a third country."





The High Commission, however, did not mention which media had speculated on the purported Sri Lankan denial of India's request.







