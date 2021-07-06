



Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Mr. Bikram Kumar Doraiswamy called on Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC at the Army Headquarters on Monday.





The High Commissioner was accompanied by Brigadier Jagdwip Singh Cheema, Indian Defence Attachee posted in Bangladesh.





When the Indian High Commissioner arrived at the Army Headquarters, he was received by Army Chief General Shafiuddin.





During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and spent some time together. High Commissioner Doraiswamy congratulated General Shafiuddin on taking over as the Chief of Army Staff.





The Army Chief thanked the Indian High Commissioner for meeting him. General Shafiuddin also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of the Indian Armed Forces in our great war of independence.







