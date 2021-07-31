



Suspected Pakistani drones were spotted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. India lodged strong protest over drone activities along IB in Jammu area during a meeting between BSF and Pakistan Rangers. DRDO is developing indigenous counter-drone technology





Srinagar: Suspected Pakistani drones were spotted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, officials said. The three drones were seen at Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya and Gagwal areas.





The officials informed that the alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired a couple of rounds towards a drone in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side.





As per the officials, the other two drones were seen hovering above security installations at Bari Brahmana and along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Gagwal, but soon disappeared.





The drones were spotted just days after security forces shot down an explosive-laden drone in the Akhnoor sector on July 23. Earlier, a drone with Improvised Explosive Device payload was shot down near the international border in Jammu's Hiranagar sector.





Notably, despite shooting down the flying object, two drones were spotted at Kaluchak and Kathua areas, a day later.





Ever since the June 27 bomb blasts carried out by Pakistani drones at the Jammu Air Force station, Jammu regions have been witnessing an increased drone activity.





On July 14, BSF troops fired at a flying object along the International Border in the Arnia sector.





On July 2, a drone coming from the Pakistani side was forced back by the BSF in the Arnia sector.





On June 29, the Indian Army thwarted drone activities in Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area of Jammu.







