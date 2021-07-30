



The Russian Helicopters Group integrated into Russia’s ROSTEC state hi-tech corporation is studying an option to develop a version of the Kamov Ka-226 (NATO reporting name: Hoodlum) helicopter, which will have an optional control system to perform pilotless flights, Group Director for Marketing and Business Development Oleg Landin told TASS.





"We will probably develop an unmanned aerial vehicle on the basis of a coaxial scheme by analogy with the Ka-226 helicopter, the modular design of which makes it possible to do this quite quickly, from our point of view", Group Director for Marketing and Business Development Oleg Landin said.





The Kamov Ka-226 is a small, twin-engine utility helicopter. The Ka-226 features an interchangeable mission pod, rather than a conventional cabin, allowing the use of various accommodation or equipment configurations. The Ka-226 entered service in 2002.





TASS



