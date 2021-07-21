



Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginsky introduced President Putin to the updated version of the Ansat serial light helicopter - the Ansat-M. He also updated the president about the Ka-62 new medium multipurpose helicopter and the Ka-32A11M heavy helicopter.





Boginsky also presented the VRT300 multipurpose autonomous UAV system. Besides, the president examined the Mi-171A3, the first specialized helicopter for offshore operations.





Irkut Corporation’s Regional Aircraft Deputy CEO Yevgeny Andrachnikov showed the Russian leader a business modification of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane, while Slyusar told Putin about the capabilities of the Tu-204-100V medium-range two-engine passenger plane. Putin also examined the Yak-40LL flying laboratory with hybrid engine, and the Baikal light cargo and passenger plane.







