

Indore: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said the resumption of a dialogue between India and Pakistan is possible only after the Imran Khan-led government acts tough against perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike and other attacks on the Indian soil.

“All those people are a hurdle in the way of the resumption of talks between India and Pakistan who provided them shelter and finance to those who carried out the terror attack in Mumbai and other places in India,' Singh told PTI when asked about Khan's statement blaming the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh for the suspended talks between the two countries.





Naming Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, who are among the top 31 terrorists wanted by India, he said the Pakistan government was “fully sheltering” the people who are fanning anti-India terrorism.





“If the Imran Khan government continues to provide shelter to these people and doesn't firmly act against them, how can the talk between the two neighbours resume?” the Rajya Sabha MP asked.





The Congress leader also said the sedition law of the colonial era under which Mahatma Gandhi was arrested, was not needed now.





He alleged the government was misusing the sedition law against opponents to quell their voices. 'All political parties should think about the Constitutional validity of the sedition law,” he added.





Questioning the population control bill likely to be brought by the Uttar Pradesh government, Singh said the proposed legislation was only aimed at diverting the people's attention from basic issues like inflation and unemployment.





'If the government provides good healthcare and education to people, population growth would automatically come down,' he said.







