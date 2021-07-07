



Garmin's handheld devices -- GPSMAP 66sr and GPSMAP 65s -- with ISRO's NavIC have been launched in the country

In order to match the current combat operational requirements of the Indian defence forces, Garmin's handheld devices -- GPSMAP 66sr and GPSMAP 65s -- with the Indian Space Research Organisation's NavIC have been launched in the country.

Manufactured by Garmin, the devices were demonstrated at the ISRO office in Delhi.

Besides, the sources said that the ISRO has also asked the company to integrate NavIC into all their upcoming satellite navigation-based devices.







Deepak Raina, General Manager of AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP said, "In an effort towards self-reliance, India has realized its own satellite positioning & navigation system; Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). Like any other GNSS system, NavIC also broadcasts highly accurate timing signals that a navigational & positioning receiver can use to compute its location and provide precise information to its users."





Apart from having NavIC compatibility, the GPSMAP 66sr has the latest and specialized military features like compatibility with night vision goggles to make it easy for Indian troops to use the devices in day and night operations without removing their night-vision goggles every time.





Garmin GPSMAP 65s is a multi-global navigation satellite system (GNSS) handheld with sensors (including an altimeter for elevation data, barometer to monitor the weather and 3-axis electronic compass).





The 65s sports a helical type of antenna which provides optimal accuracy and faster satellite reception even in steep hills, urban canyons and forests with dense trees, he said.







